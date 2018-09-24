हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh

The earthquake occurred at 2:22 pm on Monday.

3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh
Representational Image (File photo)

An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur on Monday. The earthquake occurred at 2:22 pm on Monday. There have been no reports of injuries or any damage to property.

"An earthquake measuring 3.7 was recorded at 2:22 pm Monday," said Director at Shimla Meteorological Centre Manmohan Singh told news agency PTI.

The epicentre was 10 km northeast of Sirmaur, he said, adding that mild tremors were felt in the adjoining areas.

Most parts of Himachal fall in high seismic sensitive zone, he said. 

Earlier on September 15, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 had hit Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. No one had been injured in any earthquake-related incident. 

Himachal is already battling adverse weather conditions with heavy rains in several areas of the state. The weatherman have issued "high alert" for Kullu. As water level increased in rivers and streams following incessant rain, a man was feared dead after he was swept away in the swelling Nahad Khad (rivulet) in Kangra district.

