4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, no casualties

Mandi: A medium intensity earthquake struck Himachal Pradesh again on Friday.

According to ANI, the medium intensity earthquake, measuring 4.4 magnitude on Richter Scale, hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district this morning.

The tremors were felt by residents around 08:07 am.

No loss of life or any damage to property has been reported so far.

Himachal Pradesh, which falls under earthquake zone, had suffered the most devastating earthquake in 1905 in the Kangra Valley, which killed over 20,000 people.