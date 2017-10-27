Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, no casualties

A medium intensity earthquake struck Himachal Pradesh again on Friday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 27, 2017, 09:10 AM IST
Comments |
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh&#039;s Mandi, no casualties

Mandi: A medium intensity earthquake struck Himachal Pradesh again on Friday.

According to ANI, the medium intensity earthquake, measuring 4.4 magnitude on Richter Scale, hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district this morning.

The tremors were felt by residents around 08:07 am.

No loss of life or any damage to property has been reported so far.

Himachal Pradesh, which falls under earthquake zone, had suffered the most devastating earthquake in 1905 in the Kangra Valley, which killed over 20,000 people.

Tags:
Mandi earthquakeHimachal Pradeshearthquake hits Mandiearthquake hits Himachal Pradesh
Next
Story

People in Himachal will have to wait for five weeks for exit polls

Trending