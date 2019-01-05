हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh

6 children, driver killed as school bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

The accident occurred in Sangrah town on Saturday morning. 

Image Courtesy: ANI
Shimla: Seven people, including six school children, were killed and 12 injured on Saturday when a private school bus rolled down a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district.

According to the police, the tragic incident occurred in Sangrah town in the wee hours of Saturday. 

The private bus was carrying students of DAV School, said reports.

Seven people - six schoolchildren and the bus driver - were killed, Superintendent of Police, Sirmaur, Rohit Malpani later told reporters.

The twelve people injured in the accident were immediately rushed to nearby hospital for treatment. 

The condition of some of them is critical, he said.

Meanwhile, the police and district administration is carrying out the rescue operation with the help of local residents.

The cause of the bus mishap is yet to be ascertained.

Tags:
Himachal Pradeshbus mishapSangrahDAV school

