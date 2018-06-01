हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shimla

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh bus accident

At least seven persons were killed and 20 injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus skidded off the road and rolled down a hill near Chhaila on Friday, the police said.

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh bus accident
Representational image

Shimla: At least seven persons were killed and 20 injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus skidded off the road and rolled down a hill near Chhaila on Friday, the police said.

Most of the injured have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here.

The bus was on its way to Tikkar from Shimla when the accident occurred on the Theog-Hatkoti road, 42 km from here.

Witnesses told the police the bus driver probably lost control over the vehicle when it was descending a steep gradient.

The administration had a tough time extricating the victims from the badly mangled wreckage after the people in the area launched the initial rescue bid.

Tags:
ShimlaaccidentIndira Gandhi Medical CollegeBus accident

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close