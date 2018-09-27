हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh

All tourists stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti rescued, taken to safer areas

The rescued tourists were taken to Kullu and given first aid.

All tourists stranded in Himachal Pradesh&#039;s Lahaul and Spiti rescued, taken to safer areas
Pic Courtesy: ANI/IAF

SHIMLA: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday rescued almost all stranded persons in Himachal Pradesh's snowbound Lahaul and Spiti districts from where they were taken to safer places.

According to IAF officials, a total of 99 stranded persons, including 18 foreigners, were airlifted from various inaccessible areas of Himachal Pradesh including Lahaul, Spiti, Chhota Dara districts on Thursday.

According to ANI, five women labourers were also rescued from Killing Sarai near Sarchu by an IAF helicopter.

"We were stranded in the mountains due to snowfall in the area since September 22," a woman labourer said.

Over 1,000 persons were transported to safer places by roads in the last three days, they added.

Meanwhile, the Border Road Organisation personnel also cleared several roads, including Darcha-Khoksar and Tandi-Thirot, of snow, they added. 

These roads were closed due to untimely snowfall and rains, but are now ready for vehicular traffic, the officials said.

A Kullu district official informed that a total of 63 persons, including three German citizens, were airlifted on Thursday by three Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters, adding that the rescued were flown to a temporary helipad in Kullu district.

The entire evacuation operation was coordinated by IAF Wing Commander SK Ahuja. 

The IAF also shared videos of evacuation done in the snow-covered Bara Lachala pass, Himachal.

Earlier on Tuesday, five stranded persons were airlifted, while 31 were airlifted on Wednesday, which included 15 foreigners.

The 18 foreigners, who were evacuated in the last three days, include four Danish, three Germans, eight Nepalese, two Norwegians and one Bhutani citizens, the officials said.

All airlifted persons have been provided first-aid at the regional hospital in Kullu and most of them were discharged immediately, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus said.

(With Agency Inputs)

Himachal Pradeshstranded touristsLahaulSpitiIAF choppers

