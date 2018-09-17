हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dharamshala

Army jawan allegedly kills two colleagues before committing suicide in Dharamshala

Police are present at the spot and investigation into the case is currently underway.

Army jawan allegedly kills two colleagues before committing suicide in Dharamshala

DHARAMSHALA: An Army jawan of 18 Sikh Regiment allegedly shot his two colleagues dead before killing himself at Dharamshala Military Station in Himachal Pradesh. The incident took place on Monday morning.

Police are present at the spot and investigation into the case is currently underway.

(More details awaited)

DharamshalaDharamshala Military StationHimachal PradeshIndian ArmyArmy jawan

