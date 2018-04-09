At least 26 children, 3 others dead as school bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI: At least 29 people died on Monday after a school bus fell into a deep gorge in Nurpur of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. The incident also left 25 other injured.

Among the 29 dead include, 26 children, 2 teachers and the driver of the school bus.

The gorge is 200-feet deep. The rescue operation - with the help of local people - is underway. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been deployed.

The injured children have been admitted to Civil Hospital, Nurpur. The police have also reached the spot. The reason for the accident is being investigated.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has, meanwhile, ordered a high-level magistrate investigation into the accident.

"I have been told that nine children died and several got injured in the incident. I have spoken with the Chief Secretary, DG and Deputy Commissioner. The NDRF has immediately been deployed. The rescue operation, with the help of locals, is underway. I have ordered a magisterial probe," Jai Ram Thakur said.

Thakur has also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the family of the accident victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed anguish for the loss of lives in the accident. He tweeted, “I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. My prayers and solidarity with those who lost their near and dear ones in the accident.”

According to preliminary information, the bus belongs to a private school. It was heading to drop the children to their respective residences after the school dissolved for the day.