Body of 46-year-old trekker who went missing from Kinnaur's Wangtu found

Sathyanaryan Venkatachari, a solo trekker from Bengaluru, had gone missing in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh nearly a month ago.

SHIMLA: The dead body of 46-year-old trekker who went missing from Kinnaur's Wangtu last month has been found by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Confirming the development, news agency ANI said the Indo-Tibetan Border Police recovered the body of a 46-year-old trekker who was reported missing from Kinnaur's Wangtu over a month ago.

Sathyanaryan Venkatachari, a solo trekker from Bengaluru, Karnataka, had gone missing in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh nearly a month ago.

His last known location was in Wangtu on July 25. 

After no contact with him for over a month, his family finally filed an online missing person report with the Kinnaur Police on August 24.

Missing trekker’s wife Anuradha and family friend Kishor Reddy had reached Kinnaur on Sunday and met Superintendent of Police (SP) Sakshi Verma before filing the missing person report. 

Besides seeking help from police, the trekker's family and friends had also sought help from local trekkers and travel agents in tracking Venkatachari,

They had also approached the Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP), which has a large base in the tribal district and was recently involved in the rescue of 22 trekkers, for help.

Venkatachari used to work at a Bengaluru office of a US-based multinational company Texas Instruments.

He had set out on a 5,500-metre high trek at Gunsarang, connecting Ropa valley in Kinnaur with Mane village in Spiti district.

He was then supposed to meet his friend and trekker Vikram Malik in Manali on August 2 and undertake a trek to Pangi in Chamba. 

He called Malik last on the same day when he called his wife and after that went incommunicado.

