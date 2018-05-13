Bus rolls down hill in Himachal Pradesh, at least seven killed

SHIMLA: At least six persons were killed and 12 others were injured on Sunday when a bus fell into deep gorge near Sanora in Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh. The private bus was on its way from Manva to Solan town when the bus skidded off the road and rolled down the hill. The accident occurred near the Nai Neti panchayat, around 25 km from Rajgarh town.

Most of the injured have been admitted to the Regional Hospital in Solan. Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Lalit Jain said the rescue operation was over. Most of the victims belonged to the Rajgarh area.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. As per the eyewitnesses, the administration had a tough time extricating the victims from the badly mangled bus. People in the area began rescue operations even before authorities reached the spot.