Congress releases list of star campaigners for Himachal polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday released the list of star campaigners for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. The list includes names of 40 prominent leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

The list also includes the names of senior Congress leaders like Ambika Soni, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Sheila Dikshit.Other star campaigners are: Sushil Kumar Shinde, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Selja, Bhanwaditender Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, Randeep S Surjewala, Raj Babbar, Ranjeet Ranjan, Pramod Tiwari, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Sunil Jakhar, Manish Tiwari, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amrinder Singh Raja Brar, Vijay lnder Singla, Gaurav Gogo, Sushmita Dev, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Ashok Tanwar, G.S. Bali, Kaul Singh Thakur, Kuldeep Sharma, Pritam Singh, Charanjit Singh Channi, Manpreet Singh Badal, Madan Lal Sharma, Akbar, Jaiveer Shergil Road, and Kailasho Saini.

The Congress had earlier released a list of 59 candidates for the polls which will be held in a single phase on November 9. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also released the list of the leaders, who would be campaigning for the upcoming polls in the state.

The list includes the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah. The result of the assembly polls will be declared on December 18.