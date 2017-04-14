Could not appear before ED due to my pre-occupation: HP CM Virbhadra Singh

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who was to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in disproportionate asset case, on Friday said he could not do so due to his pre-occupation.

Terming as a "petty minded" person former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, he said "the BJP leader tried to frame me by lodging false cases during his tenures as the chief minister, but both the time, I faced the trial and was given clean chit by the courts."

Referring to the Bhoranj bypoll, the chief minister told reporters that the result of the by-election would have no impact on the assembly polls due next year, as it was never a Congress stronghold.

However, Congress has improved its position as compared to 2012 elections while the lead of BJP candidate has come down by about 2,000 votes.

Paying tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Singh said that he is the father of the Indian Constitution and his contributions cannot be forgotten.

He always fought for the rights of men and women, particularly from the dalit community.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat said Ambedkar's name will be written in golden letters in the history of India as a harbinger of social justice.

He spent his whole life for the betterment of the poor, exploited, untouchables and troubled classes.

Presiding over a function organised by Shri Guru Ravidas Mahasabha at Una, on the occasion of Ambedlkar's 126th birth anniversary, the Governor said Indian religion did not differentiate between humans.

He claimed that the caste system was established by some for their ulterior motives.