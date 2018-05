SHIMLA: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Tremors were felt in Kinnaur at around 4.21 pm.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on:21-05-2018, 16:21:05 IST, Lat:31.6 N & Long: 78.4 E, Depth: 5 Km, Region:District Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/lFLi3N3pfx — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 21, 2018

No reports of deaths or destructions have been reported so far.

(This is a developing story and will be updated)