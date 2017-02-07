close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Earthquake rocks Himachal Pradesh

IANS | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 00:14
Earthquake rocks Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh was rocked by a moderate intensity earthquake on Monday, an official said. There was no loss of life.

Tremors of the magnitude 5.8 earthquake were felt across the state at 10.33 p.m., an official of the meteorological office told IANS.

The epicentre of the quake was Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand, bordering Himachal Pradesh.

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 00:14

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.