Earthquake rocks Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh was rocked by a moderate intensity earthquake on Monday, an official said. There was no loss of life.

Tremors of the magnitude 5.8 earthquake were felt across the state at 10.33 p.m., an official of the meteorological office told IANS.

The epicentre of the quake was Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand, bordering Himachal Pradesh.