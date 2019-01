SOLAN: A fire broke out on Tuesday in the engine of a train on the Kalka-Shimla heritage section in Solan. The incident took place on the train Himalayan Queen between Kumarhati and Dharampur in Himachal's Solan.

There were nearly 200 passengers spread across seven coaches in the train when the mishap occurred. The fire was soon doused by the driver.

The engine of the train was thereafter changed.