हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Governor invites Jai Ram Thakur to form government in Himachal

Governor Devvrat today invited Chief Minister designate Jai Ram Thakur to form the government in Himachal Pradesh, a Raj Bhawan release said.

PTI| Updated: Dec 25, 2017, 00:06 AM IST
Comments |
Governor invites Jai Ram Thakur to form government in Himachal

SHIMLA: BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday staked his claim to form the government in Himachal Pradesh following which Governor Acharya Devvrat has invited him to do so.

Governor Devvrat today invited Chief Minister designate Jai Ram Thakur to form the government in Himachal Pradesh, a Raj Bhawan release said.

Earlier, state BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti and the newly elected leader of BJP Legislative Party Thakur, along with other senior BJP leaders called on the governor at Raj Bhavan and handed over a letter to him, staking claim to form the government.

Tags:
Himachal GovernorJai Ram ThakurHimachal governmentHimachal Pradesh
Next
Story

BJP picks Jairam Thakur as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister

Trending