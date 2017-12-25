Governor invites Jai Ram Thakur to form government in Himachal

SHIMLA: BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday staked his claim to form the government in Himachal Pradesh following which Governor Acharya Devvrat has invited him to do so.

Earlier, state BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti and the newly elected leader of BJP Legislative Party Thakur, along with other senior BJP leaders called on the governor at Raj Bhavan and handed over a letter to him, staking claim to form the government.