Heavy rainfall lashes Himachal Pradesh, snowfall in Spiti

Shimla: Rain and snowfall in many areas of Himachal Pradesh brought down maximum temperatures, while Naina Devi in Bilaspur district was the wettest with 178.2 mm of rainfall.

Many areas in the state received moderate to heavy rains since yesterday with Sarkaghat recording 137 mm of precipitation, Mehre 132.6 mm, Manali 127.4 mm, Dharamshala 125.2 mm and Kasauli 105 mm, the meteorological department said.

The state capital received 47.1 mm of rains.

The upper hills in the state, including tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, witnessed snowfall. Rohtang Pass received over 1.5 feet of snow.

Kalpa was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius. In Dalhousie, the minimum temperature was 10.1 degrees Celsius followed by Kufri 10.6 degrees Celsius, Manali 10.8 degrees Celsius, Shimla 13 degrees Celsius and Mandi 14.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Nahan was 26.3 degrees Celsius, 25.2 degrees Celsius in Mandi, 25 degrees Celsius in Paonta Sahib, 24.8 degrees Celsius in Una, 23.6 degrees Celsius in Dharamshala and 21.9 degrees Celsius in Sundernagar.

The weatherman has forecast heavy rain and snowfall in upper hills till on Monday.