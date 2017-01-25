Heavy snowfall warning for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh for next two days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the minimum temperature is very likely to decrease by 2 to 4 ºC from 27 th to 29th January over plains of northwest India.

Scattered heavy with isolated very heavy rain/snowfall is very likely to occur over J&K on 25th and 26th January, according to IMD.

Fairly widespread to widespread rain/thundershower is very likely to occur over

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and scattered to fairly widespread activity over

West Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan from 25th to 27th January.

Meanwhile, surface and air links between the Kashmir Valley and the outside world remained suspended on Wednesday as fresh snowfall disrupted normal life.