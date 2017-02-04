Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh to lay budget on March 10
IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 10:54
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh will present the state budget on March 10, an official said on Saturday.
The budget session of the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly will begin on March with Governor Acharya Devvrat`s address with 21 sittings, is scheduled to end on April 7, an official told IANS.
This will be Singh`s 20th budget in his record six chief ministerial tenures in the state.
The budget is likely to be populist as the state is going to the polls in December, the official said.
The house will go for nine days of break from March 18.
First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 10:54
