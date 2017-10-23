Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017: October 23 - Last day of filing of nominations

Shimla: The last date of filing of nomination papers for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 is scheduled for October 23 (Monday)

The 68 Assembly constituencies of the hill state will go to polls on November 9. The results will be declared on December 18.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh will contest from Arki (Solan district), while his son Vikramaditya will try his luck from Shimla Rural -- a seat his father is currently representing.

The BJP on Sunday released the list of its star campaigners for the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

The list, which has been released nearly two weeks ahead of the crucial polls, includes 40 key BJP figures including Prime Minister Narendra and party chief Amit Shah.

Prominent among those who will be campaigning for the party are Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Goa counterpart Manohar Parrikar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The list also includes names of Union Ministers like Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Uma Bharti, Smriti Irani and BJP national spokesman Sambit Patra.