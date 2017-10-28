Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: Congress expels 7 rebels

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Saturday expelled seven leaders for announcing to contest against its official candidates in the upcoming assembly polls, according to a party statement.

The move comes amid the process of revoking expulsion of rebel leaders, who were pushed out of the party during the 2012 state assembly polls.

The leaders who were shown the door today are former ministers Vijay Singh Mankotia and Singhi Ram, who have announced to fight the election as Independent candidates from Shahpur and Rampur (SC), Harish Janartha (Shimla), Hardeep Singh Baba (Nalagarh), Puran Chand Thakur (Drang), Beni Prasad (Lahaul) and Rajinder (Spiti).

Meanwhile, the party today revoked the suspension of two senior leaders -- Dharamvir Dhami from Kullu and Kashmir Singh from Bilaspur district. They were expelled in 2012 for anti- party activities.