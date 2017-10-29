Himachal Pradesh assembly polls 2017: Arun Jaitley releases BJP's vision in Shimla

New Delhi: Just days ahead of the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday released BJP's vision document in Shimla.

Addressing the public at the event, Jaitley said, "One of our very experienced leaders will be the Chief Minister of the state."

"But it is a matter of strategy whether the party announces it or decides it after the elections," he said.

On the occasion, several other BJP leaders of the state including JP Nadda, Prem Kumar Dhumal, Shanta Kumar among several others were also present.

The vision document was designed considering all the sections.

As per sources, BJP will highlight the corruption taken place in the tenure of Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and will bring it to the notice of the public.

Corruption will be the main poll issue of the BJP for the upcoming assembly elections.