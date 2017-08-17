Himachal Pradesh High Court directs CBI to solve Shimla rape case at the earliest

Shimla: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a fresh status report in the Himachal Pradesh High Court in connection with the gang-rape-and-murder case of a 16-year-old girl.

The High Court has directed the CBI to complete the case at the earliest and gave two weeks time to probe panel.

The matter will be heard tomorrow.

All state police officials involved in investigation have been asked to appear in person.

On July 25, the CBI Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team and a team of AIIMS doctor reached Shimla for probing the case.

The minor girl had gone to school on July 5 and was allegedly raped and murdered.

Her dead body was reportedly found a day after she went missing from nearby forest area.

Six accused were arrested after the father of the girl lodged a complaint with the Kotkhai Police Station in Shimla.

The CBI had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by the Superintendent of Police and an Additional Superintendent and a Deputy Superintendent and taken over the investigation of both the cases.

The CBI has announced two helpline numbers for the public to seek more details.

The numbers are: 8219885920 and 8219893590.