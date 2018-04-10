Kangra school bus accident: Himachal HC issues notices to state govt, school

NEW DELHI: A day after the Kangra school bus accident that claimed lives of 29 people including 26 children, the Himachal Pradesh High Court issued notices to the state government and the concerned school. The court also appointed an amicus curiae and asked him to suggest ways to prevent such accidents in future.

At least 29 people died and several others were injured after a school bus fell into a 200-feet deep gorge in Nurpur of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

The 29 dead include 26 children, two teachers and the driver of the school bus.

The injured children are meanwhile being treated in Nurpur's Civil Hospital. The reason for the accident is being investigated.

Shortly after the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his condolences for the loss of lives.

The Prime Minister Office (PMO) took to Twitter and had said, "I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. My prayers and solidarity with those who lost their near and dear ones in the accident: PM @narendramodi"

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur ordered a high-level magistrate investigation into the accident. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the family of the accident victims.

"I have been told that nine children died and several got injured in the incident. I have spoken with the Chief Secretary, DG and Deputy Commissioner. The NDRF has immediately been deployed. The rescue operation, with the help of locals, is underway. I have ordered a magisterial probe," Jai Ram Thakur had said.

According to preliminary information, the bus belongs to privately-run Wazir Ram Singh Pathania Memorial school. It was heading to drop the children to their respective residences after the school dissolved for the day.