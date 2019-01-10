हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kuldeep Singh Rathore

Kuldeep Singh Rathore appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress chief

Rathore replaced Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

Kuldeep Singh Rathore appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress chief

Shimla: Senior Congress leader Kuldeep Singh Rathore has been appointed as the president of Himachal Pradesh unit of Congress. He replaced Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

Party sources earlier confirmed that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had cleared Rathore's appointment.

Rathore is a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and former general secretary and chief spokesman of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee. 

The removal of Sukhu came ahead of the parliamentary election as the faction led by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh was at loggerheads with him and wanted his removal.

(With inputs from agencies)

