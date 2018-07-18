हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MiG-21 aircraft crash

MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, pilot missing

The pilot of the MiG-21 aircraft is missing. 

MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Himachal Pradesh&#039;s Kangra, pilot missing

NEW DELHI: A MiG-21 aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force crashed in Patta Jattiyan in Jawali subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Wednesday.

According to ANI, the pilot of the aircraft is missing.

A search and rescue team has been rushed to the spot. The debris of the ill-fated fighter aircraft has been spotted scattered in the dense forest area.

It is still not known as to what caused the crash.    

Several incidents of crash involving MiG-21 fighter aircraft have been reported in the recent past, raising concerns over the manoeuvrability of the Russian made fight aircraft.   

Sometimes back, a MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district. Both the pilots were, however, able to eject safely.

Tags:
MiG-21 aircraft crashHimachal PradeshKangra

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close