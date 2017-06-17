Newly elected councillors of SMC to take oath on June 19

Shimla: The newly elected councillors of Shimla Municipal Corporation would be administered the oath of office on Monday.

A meeting of the councillors, and the election of mayor and deputy mayor would take place the same day as per the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Election) Rules 2012, a spokesman of Urban Development department said.

The Himachal High Court had also directed the government to ensure that the House was duly constituted by June 19.