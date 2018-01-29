हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
No relief from cold wave in HP; rain or snow likely in mid, higher hills

Icy winds on Sunday walloped the higher regions in Himachal Pradesh.

PTI| Updated: Jan 29, 2018, 00:45 AM IST
Shimla: Icy winds on Sunday walloped the higher regions in Himachal Pradesh aggravating the arctic conditions even as the weatherman predicted rain or snow at some places tomorrow.

The mercury in the high-altitude tribal areas stayed between frigid -15 and -21 degrees Celsius. Keylong, Kalpa and Manali recorded a low of -8.9, -4.6 and -2.2.

Bhuntar and Sundernagar quivered at the freezing point while Solan, Mandi and Una braved the cold at 2 deg C, 2.4 and 2.8, followed by Palampur 4, Shimla 4.1, Dharamsala 4.4 and Nahan 4.6.

The local MeT office predicted rain or snow at isolated places in the mid and higher hills on January 29 and 30. 

Cold waveHimachal PradeshRainSnowShimla
