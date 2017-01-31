close
Posters found near Solan Army cantonment say 'ISIS coming soon', warn of bomb blasts

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 15:18
Islamic State posters found near Solan Army cantonment, warn of bomb blasts
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Shimla: Raising alarm bells for the security agencies, some posters allegedly linked to the world's most dreaded terrorist outfit - Islamic State (IS) – were found near an army cantonment in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the posters and a flag reading, "ISIS Coming Soon", written in English, Hindi and Urdu, surfaced on the walls near Subathu cantonment.

Subathu is some 50 km from the state capital here.

One of the posters warned of triggering three bomb blasts from Subathu to Nepal.

Taking the matter seriously, the local police had begun its investigation and also asked the local residents not to feel threatened by the posters.

Earlier, a temple in Solan was defaced with "ISIS coming soon" written over its walls in English and Arabic.

The incident happened in January in Dharampur.

In December 2016, a 23-year-old man from Bengaluru with alleged IS links was arrested by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team and the local police from Banjar area in Kullu district.

The suspect Abeed Khan was arrested from a church where he was staying with a fake identity for several months, the police said.

With IANS inputs

First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 14:04

