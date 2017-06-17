Shimla poll victory shows people's faith in dev politics: Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described BJP's victory in the Shimla Municipal Corporation election as a reflection of people's faith in development politics.

"BJP's victory in the Shimla Municipal Corporation is historic & yet again reflects people's faith in development politics...Thank the people of Shimla for their support & congratulate karyakartas (workers) & leaders for their hard work," he said in a series of tweets.

The BJP today emerged as the single largest party in the civic poll, winning 17 out of 34 seats, just one short of a clear majority. The hill city will have a BJP mayor for the first time.

The Congress, which is the ruling party in Himachal Pradesh, bagged 13 seats. Independent candidates won three, while the CPI(M) managed to retain one seat.