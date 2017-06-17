close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Shimla poll victory shows people's faith in dev politics: Narendra Modi

The Congress, which is the ruling party in Himachal Pradesh, bagged 13 seats. Independent candidates won three, while the CPI(M) managed to retain one seat. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 20:56
Shimla poll victory shows people&#039;s faith in dev politics: Narendra Modi
Representative Image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described BJP's victory in the Shimla Municipal Corporation election as a reflection of people's faith in development politics.

"BJP's victory in the Shimla Municipal Corporation is historic & yet again reflects people's faith in development politics...Thank the people of Shimla for their support & congratulate karyakartas (workers) & leaders for their hard work," he said in a series of tweets.

The BJP today emerged as the single largest party in the civic poll, winning 17 out of 34 seats, just one short of a clear majority. The hill city will have a BJP mayor for the first time.

The Congress, which is the ruling party in Himachal Pradesh, bagged 13 seats. Independent candidates won three, while the CPI(M) managed to retain one seat. 

TAGS

Himachal PradeshShimlaNarendra ModiShimla pollsShimla Municipal CorporationCPI-MBJPCongress

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee sees conspiracy in everything: Amit Shah

West Bengal

Rajnath Singh speaks to Mamata Banerjee over Darjeeling pro...

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra
Jammu and Kashmir

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra

EuropeWorld

Russia claims it killed two more Islamic State commanders i...

West Bengal

Bengal writes to Centre for more forces for Darjeeling

Himachal Pradesh

Newly elected councillors of SMC to take oath on June 19

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video