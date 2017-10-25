Shimla rape and murder case: File fresh report by December 20, court orders CBI

Shimla: A local court here on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a fesh report in the case of sensational rape and murder of a minor in Kothkai area of Shimla.

The CBI, on its part, assured the Shimla court that it will file a chargesheet by November 30 in connection with the custodial death of an accused in the case.

The alleged rape and murder of a school girl in Kotkhai area of Shimla district had triggered a public outcry which saw various political and students' organizations hitting the streets condemning the henior crime.

The victim, a class X girl, had gone missing on July 4 while she was returning from the school. Her parents lodged a complaint with the police after her body was found in the Haliala forest two days later.

Initially, the police held it was case of murder but after the post-mortem report confirmed rape, a case of rape and murder was registered against unknown persons under various sections of the POCSO Act as the victim was a minor.

Investigations showed that the culprits were aware of the routine of the girl and knew that she does not carry a mobile phone, reports said.

Comparing the brutal murder with the 'Nirbhaya' episode, the BJP had demanded immediate action against the culprits.

Targeting the Congress government over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state, BJP vice president Ganesh Dutt had said that the crime graph in Shimla has risen as the police was not taking its duty seriously and tried to hush up most of the cases.

Almost nine days after the incident, the Shimla Police arrested six youths for the rape and murder of the minor at Kotkhai.