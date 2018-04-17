Shocking photos: Fire brings down two-storied mountain house near Shimla

Shimla: A massive fire gutted a two-storied residence in Chaupal's Bamta village here on Tuesday morning. No injuries have been reported.

While the cause of fire has not yet been ascertained, the large residence was left completely charred after an early morning blaze. Local administration jumped into action to bring the fire under control and was only successful after several hours. The need to bring the blaze under control may have been compounded by the fact that forest fires are a major risk in many parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

News agency ANI reports that victims in the most-recent blaze have been provided with initial relief and the matter is now being investigated.

Incidents of fire see a rise during pre and peak summer months. Himachal Pradesh Fire Department has previously stated that it repeatedly conducts fire safety workshops across the state to help people and organisation be better prepared.