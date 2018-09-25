हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh

Two German nationals, stuck in blizzard in Lahaul-Spiti, rescued by IAF

The Air Force launched the operation at 6 am on Tuesday and the two were rescued successfully by 7 am.

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday rescued two German nationals who were caught in a blizzard since the past two days in Pingdom La, Lahaul-Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh. 

The Air Force launched the operation at 6 am on Tuesday and the two were rescued successfully by 7 am.

A group of 50 trekkers which includes students from IIT Roorkee are also safe in Sissu area of Lahul-Spiti, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur confirmed on Tuesday.

Over 800 people, comprising tourists and locals, have been rescued from various places in and around Lahaul Valley in Lahaul-Spiti district. 

Himachal Pradesh has been put on a high alert due to heavy rains in the state. Eight people have been killed and hundreds, including school students, have been stranded across the state. Over 200 road links have been rendered non-operational due to incessant rains and landslides. 

The higher reaches of Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts experienced snowfalls. Keylong town in Lahaul-Spiti district saw over two feet of snow.

The Indian Air Force has stationed a chopper in Kullu town, some 200 km from the state capital, to deal with any emergency. An IAF chopper rescued 19 people stuck in flash flood in Dobi in Kullu district on Sunday.

Authorities of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) said excess water from the Pong Dam could be released due to high inflow in the reservoir.

Officials said more showers in the state could aggravate the flood-like situation in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana.

All the major rivers of the hill state -- the Satluj, Beas and Yamuna -- enter Punjab and Haryana.

Himachal PradeshGerman nationalsLahaul SpitiIAF

