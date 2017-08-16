close
Two mild quakes hit Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

Two mild quakes were recorded simultaneously on Wednesday in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba region, which witnessed tremors for three consecutive days in May, an official said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 11:39

Shimla: Two mild quakes were recorded simultaneously on Wednesday in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba region, which witnessed tremors for three consecutive days in May, an official said.

"Two earthquake measuring 3.5 and 4.1 on the Richter scale were recorded at 8.33 am and 8.56 am, respectively," Meteorological Office Director Manmohan Singh told IANS.

He said the epicentre of the quakes was in the Chamba region, bordering Jammu and Kashmir. There was no report of loss of life or damage to property.

Six mild quakes rocked Chamba for three days consecutively from May 19, two on each day, triggering panic among people. One mild quake occurred each on June 14 and July 19.

Himachal Pradesh had suffered the most devastating earthquake in 1905 in the Kangra Valley, killing more than 20,000 people.

