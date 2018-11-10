हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
hockey

Artists paint Bhubaneswar streets ahead of Men's Hockey World Cup

Streets in Odisha's Bhubaneswar were painted by artists ahead of Men's Hockey World Cup. 

Artists paint Bhubaneswar streets ahead of Men&#039;s Hockey World Cup
Image Courtesy: ANI

Streets in Odisha's Bhubaneswar were painted by artists ahead of Men's Hockey World Cup. 

Images of the street were tweeted by news agency ANI.

 

 

The artists who painted the streets said "with these paintings, we are trying to display Odisha's rich culture and tradition. We're expecting that guests who will come from foreign counties will love them."

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also launched a technology-driven and citizen-friendly MoBus service in capital Bhubaneswar ahead of the World Cup.A cycling tour headed by the mascot `Olly` to promote the World Cup has also reached the Ansuman Memorial cricket tournament in Jajpur district.

Earlier on November 6, Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh urged fans to come and watch the matches in stadium instead of their homes. 

In a video put out by the Hockey India on its official Twitter account, Manpreet said, "It is altogether a different vibe when you see the live match in a stadium. When the matches are telecast on television, you can only see a couple of angles and you may miss all the enthralling action. But when you see the action live in the stadium, the run and energy of players invigorates fun. It is proud feeling that India is hosting the Hockey World Cup. I would urge all people to buy tickets and watch matches in the stadium."

Manpreet also feels that the team has to refine their approach in attack and defence before they begin their campaign. "We had not lost a single match at the Asian Champions Trophy which gave a morale boost to the team. We have to work more on our attack and defence," he stated.

The Hockey World Cup is scheduled to commence on November 28 and will end on December 16.

