Hockey World Cup 2018- India vs South Africa: Live Updates

India will look to kickstart their campaign in the Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 on a winning note when they take on South Africa in the opening clash of Pool C at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Here are the live-match updates:

.@16Sreejesh describes his relationship with Chief Coach @HarendraSingh66 and tells us how he got to the point to represent India at the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, which could prove to be his most important challenge yet.#IndiaKaGame #HWC2018 #DilHockey pic.twitter.com/szgGxaWcaP — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 28, 2018

# Not amongst the favourites to lift the trophy, the South Africa players have paid from their own pockets to just be a part of the men's Hockey World Cup.

India and South Africa are all set to battle it out on Wednesday in the second match of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2018.

The eight-time Olympic champions had last lifted the World Cup trophy back in 1975 following a 2-1 win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

While India are currently ranked fifth in the standings, South Africa are occupying the fifteenth spot.

Interestingly, all the nine countries who have hosted a World Cup so far failed to register any better than an eight-place finish.

Coach Harendra Singh will be eager to rewrite history and prove the critics wrong following a dissapointing run in the 2018 Asian Games.

The tournament will feature a total of 16 teams divided in four pools of four teams each, with defending champions Australia going in as firm favourites.While the pool toppers will earn direct entry into the quarterfinals, the second and third placed teams will have to earn their place via play-offs.

The two squads are as follows:

India: PR Sreejesh, Krishna Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Varun Kumar, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh (C), Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Simranjeet Singh.

South Africa: Tim Drummond (C), Dayaan Cassiem, Taylor Dart, Tyson Dlungwana, Jethro Eustice, Rhett Halkett, Tommy Hammond, Keenan Horne, Julian Hykes, Gowan Jones, Peabo Lembethe, Mo Mea, Bili Ntuli, Taine Paton, Richard Pautz, Rassie Pieterse, Austin Smith and Nic Spooner