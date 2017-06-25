India lose 2-3 to Canada, finish lowly 6th in Hockey World League Semifinals

London: A misfiring and inconsistent India finished a disappointing sixth in the Hero Hockey World League Semifinals after being stunned 2-3 by lowly Canada here today.

It was India's second upset loss against a lower-ranked side in the tournament after having lost to Malaysia in the quarterfinals.

Gordon Johnston (3rd, 44th minutes) scored two goals while Keegan Pereira (40th) found the net once for the 11th ranked Canadians.

Harmanpreet Singh (7th, 22nd) converted two of India's eight penalty corners.

By virtue of this win, Canada not only finished fifth in the tournament but also qualified for next year's World Cup to be held in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar.

The loss, although, didn't deter sixth-ranked India's qualification to the Hockey World League Final, to be held later this year, and the World Cup as they are already assured of places in both the events being the hosts.

However, it definitely counts for a morale-shattering outing.