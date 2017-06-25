close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India lose 2-3 to Canada, finish lowly 6th in Hockey World League Semifinals

Canada not only finished fifth in the tournament but also qualified for next year's World Cup to be held in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 18:47
India lose 2-3 to Canada, finish lowly 6th in Hockey World League Semifinals
Courtesy: PTI

London: A misfiring and inconsistent India finished a disappointing sixth in the Hero Hockey World League Semifinals after being stunned 2-3 by lowly Canada here today.

It was India's second upset loss against a lower-ranked side in the tournament after having lost to Malaysia in the quarterfinals.

Gordon Johnston (3rd, 44th minutes) scored two goals while Keegan Pereira (40th) found the net once for the 11th ranked Canadians.

Harmanpreet Singh (7th, 22nd) converted two of India's eight penalty corners.

By virtue of this win, Canada not only finished fifth in the tournament but also qualified for next year's World Cup to be held in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar.

The loss, although, didn't deter sixth-ranked India's qualification to the Hockey World League Final, to be held later this year, and the World Cup as they are already assured of places in both the events being the hosts.

However, it definitely counts for a morale-shattering outing.

TAGS

India Vs CanadaHWLIndia HockeyHockey World League Semifinals

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni mentoring Team India post Anil Kumble&#039;s exit: Batting coach Sanjay Bangar
cricket

Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni mentoring Team India post Anil Kumbl...

Roger Federer demolishes Alexander Zverev to win ninth Halle title
Tennis

Roger Federer demolishes Alexander Zverev to win ninth Hall...

Virat Kohli becomes second most followed Indian on Facebook, only behind PM Narendra Modi
cricket

Virat Kohli becomes second most followed Indian on Facebook...

LIVE: England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I
cricket

LIVE: England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I

Voting rights, selectors, Anil Kumble issue may be raised at BCCI&#039;s SGM
cricket

Voting rights, selectors, Anil Kumble issue may be raised a...

Virat Kohli unreasonably being targeted in Anil Kumble controversy: Ex-BCCI president Anurag Thakur
cricket

Virat Kohli unreasonably being targeted in Anil Kumble cont...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video