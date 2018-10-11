हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SV sunil

India’s SV Sunil suffers knee injury, doubtful for Men’s Hockey World Cup

The Indian Men’s Hockey team suffered an injury setback as striker S V Sunil was virtually ruled out of the upcoming World Cup citing a knee injury. 

India’s SV Sunil suffers knee injury, doubtful for Men’s Hockey World Cup
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@SVSunil24

The Indian Men’s Hockey team suffered an injury setback as striker S V Sunil was virtually ruled out of the upcoming World Cup citing a knee injury. 

The star striker on October 4 had injured his left knee during the ongoing preparatory camp for the next month’s showpiece event. 

"I suffered the injury while diving for a ball during training on October 4. I have consulted specialists here and the MRI revealed it is a Lateral Collateral Ligament injury (LCL) injury," Sunil told news agency PTI. 

"Initially there was massive swelling and then the doctors here said that there appears to be a slight gap in the knee joint," he added. 

Sunil is set to consult Hockey India’s official doctor B K Nayak, who will take a call on his availability for the World Cup. 

Sunil, however, was hopeful of recovering before the World Cup."I am still hopeful because a week has already passed and recovery from the LCL injury generally takes four weeks. Let's see what happens. I will get a clear picture tomorrow. But if I can't play in the World Cup that would be a massive loss for me," he said. 

The Men’s Hockey World Cup is scheduled to be held from November 28 to December 16 in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
SV sunilHockey World CuphockeySV Sunil injuryHockey India

Must Watch