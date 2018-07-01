हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Australia

India vs Australia hockey Champions trophy final: Live updates

India is taking on Australia in the final match of the Champions trophy hockey in Breda in the Netherlands. Both the sides are meeting in the final for the second time as they played against each other in 2016 final as well. Australia got the better of India via a controversial penalty shootout.

India is taking on Australia in the final match of the Champions Trophy hockey in Breda in the Netherlands. Both the sides are meeting in the final for the second time as they played against each other in 2016 final as well. Australia got the better of India via a controversial penalty shootout.

Here are the updates:

Australia wins the Hockey Champions Trophy 2018

#Australia 3-1 India in the penalty shootout!

#Edward scores for Australia!

#Australia 2-1 India

#Manpreet scores one for India!!

#Brilliant save by Sreejesh! India still have a chance.

#Australia 2-0 India 

#Lalit misses another shot for India!

#Craig's shot was blocked!

#Daniel Beale scores another one for Australia!

#Sardar Singh misses the first shot!

#Aran Zalewski scores the first penalty for Australia.

#FULL TIME!  India 1-1 Australia after 60 minutes. Penalty shootout will decide the winner for the match!

#A close struggle and a brilliant defence by Australia's Swan.

#India working on keeping the ball in possession as they enter the final five minutes.

#A great pass from Manpreet but Vivek couldn't find space for the shot.

#Australia in attack mode while the Indian defence trying hard to hold them off.

#The final quarter gets underway.

#Q3 ends with an equalizer from India!

India 1-1 Australia

#GOAL!! A brilliant shot by Vivek Sagar Prasad!

#India struggles for a much-needed equalizer.

#India asks for a video referral but the TV umpire finds nothing dangerous. 

#India gets a penalty corner but Australia defends strong.

#The third quarter is underway.

# Australia's Govers scores a goal for his team, taking 1-0 lead against India. Australia took the advantage of a penalty corner to score the goal.

India played a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in their final round-robin game in Breda on Saturday to set-up the Hockey Champions Trophy final against Australia. Mandeep Singh (47th minute) scored for second-placed India, while Thiery Brinkmann (55th) scored for the third-placed Netherlands as the two teams ended the round-robin stage with eight and seven points respectively.

India needed at least a draw against the Dutch to keep the opponent away from the place in the final. Both teams showed urgency but India created a goal-scoring opportunity first with youngster Dilpreet Singh making the right call to ask for a video referral. The video umpire ruled in India` favour for a dangerous ball in the striking circle, though Harmanpreet Singh`s powerful flick was brilliantly parried away by Dutch goalkeeper Sam van der Ven.

