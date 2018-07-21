हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Women's Hockey Team

India vs England Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 live updates

India, grouped in Pool B, face Olympic Champions England in their home ground on the opening day of the prestigious tournament.  

Pic Courtesy: HockeyIndia

India take on Olympic Champions England in their opening  Pool B  match of the Vitality Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 at the Lee Valley Hockey Center in London on Saturday. 

Here are the live updates from the match:

# England dominated in the first 15 minutes forcing India to defend deep. 

# End of 1st quarter

England are moving around really well while Indian women hold a tight defence and are threatening on the counter. 

# Another penalty corner for England but they fail to capitalise as Indians clear the ball. 

# India concede a penalty corner in the early minutes of the match but defend strong. That was close.

The first quarter is underway. 

The Indian Women’s Hockey team appear in their first World cup in eight years. They had finished ninth in their previous appearance in 2010 FIH World Cup in Argentina. 

Besides skipper Rani Rampal and defender Deepika, no other player in the squad has ever appeared at a World Cup before. 

"The pressure will be on England and not on us," asserted Indian captain Rani Rampal on the eve of the match. 

"We have had good match practice against two of the top teams in the World. The team is upbeat and excited ahead of the first match and right now, our only focus is to do well against England. We have played USA and Ireland too in the past and have a specific game plan against them. But for now, our focus is on the first match," Rani said. 

Full Squad: 

India: Savita (VC), Rajani Etimarpu, Sunita Lakra, Deep Grace Ekka, Deepika, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar. Namita Toppo, Lilima Minz, Monika, Neha Goyal, Navjot Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Rani Rampal (C), Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, lalremsiami, Udita.

England Squad: Giselle Ansley, Grace Balsdon, Sophie Bray, Alex Danson (C), Sarah Haycroft, Maddie Hinch, Kathryn Lane, Hannah Martin, Lily Owsley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Suzy Petty, Jo Hunter, Ellie Rayer, Amy Tennant, Anna Toman, Susannah Townsend, Laura Unsworth, Ellie Watton. 

(With Agency inputs)

