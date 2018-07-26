हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Vs Ireland

India vs Ireland Hockey Women's World Cup 2018 match live updates

This is the second match for the Indian team in the tournament and will be played at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Stadium.

India vs Ireland Hockey Women&#039;s World Cup 2018 match live updates
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@@TheHockeyIndia

India take on Ireland in a Hockey Women's World Cup 2018 Group B match in London on Thursday. This is the second match for the Indian team in the tournament and will be played at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Stadium.

Follow the live updates of the match here:

In the first match, India faced England, the World No. 2 team, on July 21 and managed to secure a 1-1 draw. India had taken the lead in the 25th minute through a field goal by Neha Goyal and were able to keep the English girls from scoring till the 54th minute when Lily Owsley converted a penalty corner to draw parity.

Ireland, on the other hand, got off to a winning start defeating USA 3-1. For Ireland, Deirdre Duke scored a brace and Shirley McCay slotted in one goal while Marguax Paolino found the net for USA through a penalty corner.

Ireland are the current Group B leaders with three points while India are at the third spot with a solitary point. Hosts England are at the second place with two points after drawing their second game against USA, who are at the bottom of the table.

There are 16 teams taking part in the Hockey World Cup 2018. They have been divided into four groups. Group A has The Netherlands, Italy, China and South Korea while Group B has India, England, Ireland and USA.

Group C consists of Germany, Argentina South Africa and Spain whereas Australia New Zealand, Japan and Belgium are in Group D.

