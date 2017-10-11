India vs Japan in Hockey Asia Cup, Live Score: India race to 4-1 lead

Hello and welcome to Live Updates from India's opening match of the men's hockey Asia Cup against Japan in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Info on where to watch)

Quarter 3 (IND 4 - 1 JPN)

35th min: PC to India, and Harmanpreet Sounds the board to make it 4-1. Did it with such ease.

33rd min: What happened there, GOAL! Ramandeep, almost from a zero angle, finds the back of the net. But Japan have referred it. It's been given a goal. India double their lead. Japan felt Raman's hit went through the side-netting, hence the referral. But it's been ruled in favou of India, and Japan lose the referral. IND 3 - 1 JPN

The game is underway after half-time break.

Quarter 2 (IND 2 - 1 JPN)

End of Q2, in which India restored their thin lead with a brilliant strike from Lalit.

28th min: It was cut-throat counter from Japan on the right flank. The winger rockets his cross in but the Japan striker at the far post couldn't get his stick down in time.

25th min: Gurjant carries his overlapping run from the left a touch too far; a threatening move foiled.

22nd min: GOAL! India back in the lead, and how! You beauty, Lalit Upadhyay! What a collection of the aerial ball from Harmanpreet, turn and reverse hit. Bang into the net. IND 2 - 1.

21st min: It's becoming a story of missed chances for India. Ramandeep again finds the 'keeper's pads. But PC for India, taken by Harmanpreet, no pace on that grounder. Easily cleared on the line by last defender.

20th min: Fortunate for India. Japanese No. 11 had a shot at goal, but his stick flies over the ball instead of hitting it. Free hit to India results.

17th min: And missed again! Sunil off to a forgettable start in Q2.

16th min: India miss a chance right away, golden chance for Sunil to score another as he had all the time in the world to take his shot, but sent it wide.

The Samurais have changed their goalkeeper for the second quarter.

Quarter 1 (IND 1 - 1 JPN)

The first quarter ends on level terms, but India had more chances than Japan. Ramandeep having an off day in the striking circle so far.

12th min: Ramandeep having an off day so far, misses the second chance, this time while attemping a reverse hit.

10th min: Sunil dodges a defender on top of the circle, moves in and sends a good ball to Akash right in front of the goal, but his tap-in straight into the goalkeeper's pads.

7th min: First PC to India, but the Japanese have asked for a referral. It was lifted pass inside the D from Satbir, which found a Bangladeshi foot. And correctly, the umpire crosses out the PC. Bangladesh keep their referral as well.

6th min: Good hit-in by Satbir but it eludes both Ramandeep and Gurjant, sailing past the Japanese far post.

4th min: Equaliser! Soft error from Manpreet it seems and Japan have equalised with a brilliant 1-2 play. Kenji Kitazato the scorer.

3rd min: GOAL! Sunil shows what he is capable of. Speeds past the Japanese defence on a counter and beats the goalkeeper with a diving push. India up 1-0

1st min: Japanese with a good counter from the right, but Sardar comes up with the clearance inside the circle.

Surprisingly, Suraj Karkera in the post for India ahead of the experienced Akash Chikte.

2:40 p.m. The National Athems have just gone over, and the players are exchanging pleasantries before getting into a huddle in their respective half.

2:35 p.m. It's an empty stadium, understandably so. Hockey isn't a popular sport in Bangladesh. Games involing the hosts and IND v PAK on Sunday are the only crowd-pullers.

2:30 p.m. India's defence will surely be tested against the swift Japanese count-attacks. That's where India face the biggest threat.

2:25 p.m. Just in case you are wondering what takeaways India must be targeting at the Asia Cup having already qualified for the 2018 World Cup as hosts, here's an in-depth read on that.

2:17 p.m. The teams have begun their warm-ups

2:15 p.m. India and Japan are in Pool A, which also features Pakistan and Bangladesh. The big one between India and Pakistan is scheduled for Sunday, October 15.

2:10 p.m. Meanwhile the Indian women's team is right behind the men, wishing them luck. Here's the video of gurls hurdling up to send a 'best of luck' message

2:07 p.m. The Japanese team almost stunned India earlier in May this year, when Mandeep Singh helped save the blushes with a hat-trick in a come-from-behind 4-3 win.

2:05 p.m. India, the seven time finalists and two time winners, face the tenacious Japanese in their campaign opener today, which is not going to be easy considering what happened at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia earlier this year and that the Indians have a new coach in their dugout - Sjoerd Marijne.

QUICK PREVIEW

Eyes firmly set on retaining the numero uno status in the continent, favourites India face a tricky campaign-opener against Japan in the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament starting here on Wednesday.

The Asia Cup will be the beginning of new phase in Indian hockey as it would be newly-appointed coach Sjoerd Marijne's first test post the sacking of Roelant Oltmans.

It would be an arduous task for the 43-year-old Marijne to fill in the big shoes of Oltmans, who made a significant contribution to Indian hockey in his four-year tenure, lifting the Asian powerhouse from 12 to sixth in the world rankings.

Last edition's runner-up India, led by midfielder Manpreet Singh, will be eyeing a perfect start to their campaign in Pool A which also features arch-rivals Pakistan and hosts Bangladesh.