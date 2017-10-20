India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Hockey 2017 Super 4s: Live streaming, TV listings, time, date, venue, squads

New Delhi: India will look to continue their domination over Pakistan as the arch-rivals face off again for the second time in a week at the 10th men's Asia Cup Hockey tournament on Saturday in Dhaka.

India humbled the three-time champions 3-1 last Sunday, then went on to top the Pool A, which also included hosts Bangladesh and Japan.

Despite the defeat, Pakistan qualified for the Super 4s as the second-best team from the pool. In the Super 4s, Pakistan lost to Malaysia 2-3 then held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea. Now with one point, they are at the bottom of the four-team classification, with India at the top.

India started their Super 4 campaign in a lacklustre manner, salvaging a 1-1 draw with the Koreans thanks to a Gujraj Singh late strike. But the favourites and highest ranked Asian team showed their class, mauling a hugely confident Malaysia 6-2 in their second outing.

A draw is enough for India in their last Super 4 match against Pakistan to book a spot in the final; but for Pakistan, a win and a favourable result from the South Korea-Malaysia match is required.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's crunch India-Pakistan match:

Date: 21st October 2017

Time: 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium, Dhaka

India Squad: Goalkeepers - Akash Chikte, Suraj Karkera; Defenders - Dipsan Tirkey, Kothajit Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar; Midfielders - SK Uthappa, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Chinglensana Kangujam, Sumit; Forwards - S.V. Sunil (vice-captain), Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar, Gurjant Singh, Satbir Singh

Pakistan squad: Mazhar Abbas, Amjad Ali, Mohammad Irfan Sr (captain), Rizwan Sr (vice-captain), Mazhar Abbas, Amjad Ali, Atif Mushtaq, Mubashir Ali, Ammad Shakil Butt, Abu Bakar, Tassawur Abbas, Rashid Mahmood, Rizwan Jr, Arsalan Qadir, Azfar Yaqoob, Umer Bhutta, Ali Shan, M. Atiq, Waqas Akbar and Aijaz Ahmed.

TV Listings:

India: TV: Star Sports 2/HD

Malaysia: TV: Astro Arena/HD

Pakistan: TV: PTV

Japan: TV: TV Tokyo

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Follow scores and live updates on zeenews.com