Men's hockey Champions Trophy: Clinical India crush Pakistan 4-0 in tournament opener

India scored four field goals with comeback man Ramandeep Singh (26th and 60th minutes) scoring a brace. Dilpreet Singh (54th) and Mandeep Singh (57th) were the other scorers in Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament on Saturday.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@manpreetpawar07

Breda: India blanked arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 to open its campaign on a rousing note in the final edition of the Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament on Saturday.

India scored four field goals with comeback man Ramandeep Singh opening the account in the 26th minute. Young Dilpreet Singh (54th), Mandeep Singh (57th) and Lalit Upadhyay (60th) also scored a goal apiece.

While the Indian strikers were on target, the defenders also produced a superlative show to keeping Pakistan forward line at bay.

India, eyeing its maiden Champions Trophy title, will play reigning Olympic champions Argentina in their next round-robin league match on Sunday.

