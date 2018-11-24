Pakistan excited to play at Kalinga stadium, team arrives in India for Hockey World Cup

The Pakistan Hockey team on Saturday arrived at Bhubaneswar ahead of the Men's Hockey World Cup in Odisha. The team was received at the Wagah Border earlier in the day for the much-awaited showpiece.

The Pakistan hockey team players said that they were looking forward to play at the "lucky" Kalinga Stadium, the venue for the World Cup.

"We have come here before and we have always enjoyed playing at this venue. It is a lucky ground for us and we are very excited to be back," said skipper Muhammad Rizwan Senior on the team's arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

Speaking of the 'Pool of Death', Hasan Sardar, the legendary centre-forward and team manager of Pakistan team said, "With Germany, the Netherlands, Malaysia in our pool, it is a pool of death and every single match will matter.

"We will need to play it like it is a knockout in every single game. The first match is against Germany and we are targeting a win against them. I would like to wish all participating teams the very best."

The Men's Hockey World Cup that is scheduled to begin on November 28.