Sardar Singh more fit than Virat Kohli, scores better in Yo-Yo Endurance test

Indian Hockey veteran Sardar Singh recently broke Virat Kohli's record in the Yo-Yo Endurance test. The 32-year-old was dropped from the national hockey team by the former coach Sjoerd Marijne stating that he lacks speed.

Sardar beat Kohli's score of 19 in the yo-yo test. According to The Indian Express, Sardar recorded a score of 21.4 in the test while Indian skipper's score has been 19.

Sardar has been undergoing an intensive workout session for four months after questions were raised on his fitness.

Sardar was excluded from the Hockey team in October last year but worked hard on his fitness so that no one can call him 'slow'.

Yo-Yo Endurance Test is used to determine the fitness level of athletes the world over. BCCI had earlier ordered Indian cricketers to undergo the yo-yo test before leaving for the England tour. Virat Kohli who is considered one of the fittest athletes recorded a score of 19. Indian players, however, need a minimum of 16.1 to qualify for the team.

Sardar, however, surpassed Kohli and proved that he indeed is fit enough to still play the game. Sardar is now looking forward to representing Indian in the Asian Games 2018.