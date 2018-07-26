हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Vs Ireland

Women's Hockey World Cup 2018: Ireland beat India 1-0, enter quarter-finals

This is the second match for the Indian team in the tournament and will be played at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Stadium.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@@TheHockeyIndia

India take on Ireland in a Hockey Women's World Cup 2018 Group B match in London on Thursday. This is the second match for the Indian team in the tournament and will be played at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Stadium.

Follow the live updates of the match here:

Fulltime

End of Quarter 4

* Ireland register a win, entering the quarter-finals. They emerge as the Group B topper

* Alas! The Irish defender saves it again

* India gets another penalty corner, the seventh one of the day. A brilliant scope for team India to equalise.

* With the start of the fourth and final quarter, the Indian players have been put under some serious pressure

Quarter 4 begins

Quarter 3 ends

* India earn a penalty corner. Opps! A wonderful save by the Irish goalkeeper

* Unlike the previous quarter, India seem to deliver strong attacks

Quarter 3 begins

Halftime

End of Quarter 2

* India seem to be a little sluggish. Despite attempts, they remain goalless

Quarter 2 starts

Quarter 1 ends

* India earn a penalty but miss the opportunity to equalise with Ireland

India 0-1 Ireland

* Penalty corner for Ireland. And, they take the lead. McCay sweep is deflected into the net by O'Flanagan

Quarter 1 begins

* Four minutes to the first quarter, good attack as well as defence by Indian players

In the first match, India faced England, the World No. 2 team, on July 21 and managed to secure a 1-1 draw. India had taken the lead in the 25th minute through a field goal by Neha Goyal and were able to keep the English girls from scoring till the 54th minute when Lily Owsley converted a penalty corner to draw parity.

Ireland, on the other hand, got off to a winning start defeating USA 3-1. For Ireland, Deirdre Duke scored a brace and Shirley McCay slotted in one goal while Marguax Paolino found the net for USA through a penalty corner.

Ireland are the current Group B leaders with three points while India are at the third spot with a solitary point. Hosts England are at the second place with two points after drawing their second game against USA, who are at the bottom of the table.

There are 16 teams taking part in the Hockey World Cup 2018. They have been divided into four groups. Group A has The Netherlands, Italy, China and South Korea while Group B has India, England, Ireland and USA.

Group C consists of Germany, Argentina South Africa and Spain whereas Australia New Zealand, Japan and Belgium are in Group D.

