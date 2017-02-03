5 reasons to watch 'Kung Fu Yoga'

New Delhi: Jackie Chan starrer 'Kung Fu Yoga' directed by Stanley Tong released on Friday. The film which also stars Indian actors - Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani is an Indo-Chinese production.

We all know, Jackie Chan is a martial arts exponent and none can match his style of action and stunt performances. If you are wondering what to do this weekend, then you can watch this movie over the weekend with your family. Here are five reasons to watch the film:

1. Jackie Chan - The name is a reason big enough.

2. Sonu Sood and Jackie Chan's action-packed chemistry.

3. Jackie Chan's desi moves and his equation with Indian beauties Amyra and Disha.

4. Breathtaking action sequences.

5. A family entertainer.