91st Academy Awards: Oscar nominations to be announced on Tuesday

New Delhi: The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will unveil nominations to the 91st Oscars on Tuesday morning at 8:20 a.m. EST.

The Academy announced last week that Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross will be hosting the announcement live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

The official Twitter handle of Academy announced that at 5:20 a.m. PT, the Oscar nominees will be announced in the following categories: actor in a supporting role, actress in a supporting role, costume design, film editing, original score, animated short film, live-action short film, sound editing and sound mixing.

At 5:30 a.m. PT, the Oscar nominees will be announced in the remaining categories: actor in a leading role, actress in a leading role, animated feature film, cinematography, directing, documentary feature, documentary short subject, foreign-language film, makeup and hairstyling, best picture, visual effects, adapted screenplay, original screenplay, original song and production design.

Here's how the Academy's Oscar nominations will be grouped:

The 91st Annual Academy Awards are being handed out once again at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. The nominations will be live-streamed globally at Oscars.com, Oscars.org and on academy’s digital platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

The Oscars ceremony will be held on February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.