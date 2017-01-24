Academy awards 2017: Complete list of Oscar nominations is here!
New Delhi: Oscar organizers on Tuesday announced the names of the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards, which will be handed out next month. This time, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will emcee the 2017 Oscars.
India's Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman was out of the race for the 89th Academy Awards. His name did not feature as part of the final nomination list for the gala.
His name featured in an initial list of 145 scores in contention for a nomination in the Original Score category. Also, "Ginga", his acclaimed number from the 2016 biographical film, was part of the long list of 91 songs which were competing for a spot in the final nominations for the Original Song category.
So, leave everything you are doing and check out the complete list of nominations:
“Oscar Nominations Announced!”https://t.co/ifOcKr52ef
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
The award show will take place on February 26 this year.
(With inputs from agencies)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Rakesh Roshan will watch 'Kaabil' again, but won't see 'Raees'
- Raees: Reasons why the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is a MUST WATCH
- Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’: Bollywood hails film with ‘captivating storyline’
- Shahid Kapoor shares new still from ‘Rangoon’ and it is incredibly intense!
- Mahira Khan expresses desire to promote 'Raees' with Shah Rukh Khan