Pitch Perfect

Adam Devine ready for 'Pitch Perfect' return

Actor Adam Devine says he will surely consider returning to play Bumper Allen in "Pitch Perfect" if the script is ''funny'' enough.

Adam Devine ready for 'Pitch Perfect' return
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor Adam Devine says he will surely consider returning to play Bumper Allen in "Pitch Perfect" if the script is ''funny'' enough.

The actor said he had a great time working on the 2012 film and would love to reunite with co-stars Rebel Wilson and Anna Kendrick. 

"If the script is funny enough... That is what it is. It has to be really funny. But I love working with Rebel and obviously, I love working with Anna. Everyone in that movie I feel like I'm going to work with 30 more times," he told PeopleTV's Chatter.

Devine's statement comes after director Trish Sie defended her decision not to include its male stars in "Pitch Perfect 3", as she felt it was the perfect ''time to make a fresh start''. 

